Chattin on the Ridge: 2025 in Review

by James Coulter



The year 2025 marked significant milestones for Chattin on the Ridge podcast. Celebrating its second anniversary, the show reached its 100th episode milestone—counting minisodes, One Movie Later reviews, and promotional content, though there are 75 full-length episodes.



In 2025, the podcast introduced festive new versions of the Daily Ridge jingle: a lively jazz rendition for Mardi Gras, an energetic anthem highlighting diversity for Juneteenth and Pride Month, and a spirited patriotic rock version for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

During Memorial Day, the patriotic jingle was featured in a special episode that included an interview with local veterans Mike and Billie Sue Hutto, a couple from Frostproof with shared military backgrounds.



This year also marked the podcast’s entry into video, allowing audiences to enjoy content both visually and audibly. The transition began with a vibrant first guest from the television world—the well-known horror host Dr. Paul Bearer, whose character seemed destined for the screen rather than just audio.

Additionally, 2025 witnessed the launch of the spin-off series One Movie Later. Building on the host’s previous written movie reviews, the podcast began delving into film reviews and hosted roundtable discussions with special guests. One standout discussion focused on James Gunn’s latest Superman movie, featuring guests DukeCT and long-time friend of the podcastSean Serdynski.



The most talked-about episode of the year involved an interview with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and Vice President JD Vance—an interview which was totally legit and not an April Fools’ joke!



Overall, 2025 proved to be a fantastic year for Chattin on the Ridge, with high hopes for even more exciting developments in 2026.



Listen to the latest episode of the Chattin on the Ridge podcast on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/minisode-22-2025-year-in-review