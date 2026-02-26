Don Wilson Passes Polk State’s General Counsel Torch, Embraces New Legal and Creative Pursuits

By Anita Todd

BARTOW – After five decades of representing Polk State College, thirty-five of those years as its general counsel, Don Wilson is handing off the long-standing client to a fellow attorney in his office. But retirement isn’t part of the plan, far from it.

Instead, Wilson is redirecting his focus to real estate transactions, estate planning, and probate work, while also devoting more time to one of his lifelong passions: photography.

“I have not retired from the practice of law. I don’t want people to think I’m sitting at home,” said the Bartow native. “This was a wonderful opportunity to be able to pass along an important client like Polk State College to a colleague (David Carmichael).”

Wilson’s roots in the legal profession run deep. His grandfather, also an attorney, founded the firm of Boswell and Dunlap in the early 1900s. Still, Wilson said he doesn’t recall his parents pushing him toward law or any particular career.

Even so, he seemed to know his path early on. As a student at Bartow Elementary School, Wilson’s class was asked to draw what they wanted to be when they grew up. “All the other boys drew policemen and cowboys. I drew a little man in a black suit,” he laughed.

After graduating from the University of Florida College of Law, he took a job in Miami. It was an interesting time in legal history as the Florida Public Employees Relations Act passed in 1975.

Before this there was no system for public sector employee unions. Wilson sees this as an important part of legal history since every case set new precedent under the new legislation.

He returned to Bartow to work at the family’s firm where he remains today. In addition to acting as general counsel to Polk State College, Wilson also represents the Polk County School Board in employment and real estate matters. Additionally, he was a founding member of the Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees and served as Chairman of that board and is on the Board of the University’s Foundation.

“The most important thing a lawyer can hope for is that he represents his clients effectively and is known for being fair and competent,” he said.

While Wilson’s father worked in the citrus industry, he nurtured a strong passion for music and photography, an interest that left a lasting impression on his son.

“My father was a serious amateur photographer, and I grew up working with him taking pictures and developing prints. I did most of the pictures for the annual and school newspaper when I was in high school. When digital photography came along, it opened up a whole new world for me. I began traveling and photographing wildlife and nature,” Wilson said.

That passion continues to grow. Later this year, Wilson plans to explore the back roads of Tuscany with his camera in hand. This summer, he’s headed to the Alaskan wilderness to photograph bears.

Polar bears in Churchill Canada

He also captures images of native Florida wildlife on his property in Homeland where his family has deep roots. The homesite he and his wife, Holly, acquired 1987, is within sight of where his two sets of great, great grandparents settled around 1860. Sadly, Holly passed away three years ago after 38 years of marriage.

He has traveled all over the world to photograph some of the most interesting places and the animals.

Wilson says hello to a camel in Egypt

“Nothing compares to Africa. There the lions, elephants, rhinos, leopards and most of the other animals are “habituated” – meaning they don’t fear vehicles,” he explained. “The animals acceptance of nearby vehicles allows us visitors to observe and photograph the famous African animals at a much closer range than would be expected. It is a wonderful experience”

Wilson meets a Northern White Rhino in Africa

At 75, Wilson shows no signs of slowing down, just shifting gears.

To view Wilson’s amazing photography, visit his website at https://www.dhwphotos.com