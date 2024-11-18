Magic on Main Friday Fest Brings Holiday Cheer to Bartow

By Kip:

This past Friday, November 15th, Bartow’s Main Street was transformed into a festive wonderland as the community came together to kick off the holiday season with the annual Magic on Main Friday Fest. From 6 to 9 p.m., families and friends gathered to celebrate the traditional lighting of the Bartow Main Street Square, creating magical memories that will last a lifetime.

Santa Lights up Bartow Main Street

The highlight of the evening was the grand arrival of Santa Claus, who delighted the crowd by lighting up the Main Street Square. Santa, accompanied by his merry elves, brought joy and excitement as children eagerly lined up for a special meet-and-greet. Wish lists and cameras in hand, the young and young at heart shared their holiday dreams with the jolly old man himself.

Local talents took center stage, showcasing a variety of performances that kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening. Students from BEA, Dream Dance Studio, Wendy’s Dance Company, Bartow Middle School, Union Academy, and Legacy Dance Studio, as well as DJ Darrell, delivered stunning renditions of Christmas carols, energetic dance routines, and much more.

For car enthusiasts and casual admirers alike, the Festive Car Show was a standout attraction. Main Street was adorned with a dazzling display of classic cars and holiday-decorated vehicles, adding an extra layer of sparkle to the night.

Guests enjoyed a diverse array of food and drink from street vendors and local restaurants, ensuring that there was something delicious for everyone. The downtown retail stores were open late, offering the perfect opportunity to start Christmas shopping and find unique gifts for loved ones.

Magic on Main Friday Fest was a resounding success, bringing the community together for an evening filled with holiday spirit, laughter, and festive cheer. The event truly provided a magical start to the holiday season in Bartow, Florida.