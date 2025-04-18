Banker’s Brew Coffee Temporarily Closes Following Nearby Shooting in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — Banker’s Brew Coffee, a popular local café in downtown Bartow, announced it will be closed on Saturday, April 19, following a shooting incident that occurred just outside its location on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement shared on the coffee shop’s social media, the business emphasized that the incident was “completely unrelated to us and our business,” and confirmed that all employees are safe. The café, located near the intersection of Polk Street East, expressed gratitude for community support and asked for prayers for those involved.

The closure follows a serious altercation around 2:45 PM at 120 Polk Street East, where a suspect and two law enforcement officers—one from the Bartow Police Department and one from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office—were injured in a gunfire exchange. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed the incident and noted that emergency crews responded swiftly to assist the wounded.

As the investigation continues, authorities have not released further details about the suspect or the officers’ conditions. Sheriff Judd is expected to provide updates during a scheduled press conference at 7 PM.