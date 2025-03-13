City of Bartow Expands Economic Growth for a Thriving and Sustainable Future

“In 2025, Bartow anticipates the completion of several capital improvement projects, including the new fire substation, public works facilities and parks facility improvements,” said Mike Herr. Herr became city manager of the county seat of Polk in January 2023. He had previously served as county manager and city manager of Winter Haven. “The city also plans to implement a fine-free library and acquire new equipment for parks and recreation.”

It’s also excited about two other things coming up in 2025:

The multi-jurisdictional transportation corridor, which aims to enhance transportation and connectivity within the city.

The updating of the comprehensive plan for the City of Bartow. The plan “describes the city’s vision; translates that vision into policies, programs and public investments; and promotes technical coordination between specialists to ensure the rational and efficient scheduling of physical improvements,” according to the city’s website. It was last updated in 2020, which takes it through 2030. According to Florida law, every city must have such a plan, and it must be updated at least once every seven years.

City of Bartow Goals for 2025

The City of Bartow‘s goals for 2025 include maintaining and enhancing infrastructure, creating cleaner and safer neighborhoods, maximizing the use of technology and becoming an employer of choice, Herr said.

The city also aims to collaborate with key partners to spur community vitality and invest in non-profit organizations to improve the social condition for all citizens.

“We are committed to intentional development that benefits all residents of Bartow,” he said. “Our focus is on creating a sustainable and thriving community through strategic planning and collaboration with key partners.”

Challenges

As in other cities, one of Bartow’s main challenges is managing the rising demand for housing and ensuring affordability.

“To tackle these challenges, Bartow is implementing updated impact fees and enterprise fund rates to support infrastructure improvements,” Herr said. “The city is also seeking public-private partnerships to address housing affordability, developing relationships with landowners and streamlining the permitting process to make the development process more aligned.”

Economic Development

In 2020, the Bartow Economic Development Council helped secure Peace River Citrus Products’ $98 million expansion at its Bartow processing plant. This came after it signed a 10-year contract with Coca-Cola to produce citrus products.

Since then, the BEDC has attracted Assure Infusions, a leading manufacturer of intravenous bags and medical infusion devices. Assure built its 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility – which was designed by The Lunz Group and built by SpringerVoss Construction. They chose Bartow in part because of the city’s strategic location, including its access to major transportation routes for efficient distribution. Elle Withall, President of the BEDC, agreed that working together brings results.

Withall said Assure Infusions’ presence “strengthens Bartow’s manufacturing sector, expanding beyond traditional industries. The Assure Infusions facility represents a multimillion-dollar investment and has created over 150 high-quality jobs in the community, strengthening Bartow’s position in the healthcare manufacturing sector.”

Bartow has also welcomed Skimlite Manufacturing, a producer of professional-grade pool cleaning equipment.

“This addition underscores the city’s commitment to diversifying its industrial base and supporting innovative manufacturers,” Withall said. It also has:

Created more than 60 jobs in manufacturing, engineering and administrative roles.

Given local suppliers and service providers increased business opportunities.

In addition, Skimlite gives back to the community by:

Collaborating with local schools and colleges to offer internships and training programs, fostering talent development.

Participating in community events and supporting local charities.

Addressing Blight

The city and BEDC are continuing to work together to attract business and industry – and more, Herr said.

“Our partnership with the BEDC and the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together,” he said. “By addressing areas of blight and promoting best-use recruitment efforts, we are fostering economic development and improving the quality of life for our residents.”

The city is committed to cleaning up the community, making it its No. 1 priority. Its initiative includes:

“Organizing regular community clean-up events to remove litter, debris and overgrown vegetation, and encouraging resident participation to foster community pride and ownership of public spaces,” Herr said.

Strengthening code enforcement, including “enhancing enforcement of property maintenance codes to ensure landlords and property owners maintain their buildings. and addressing abandoned or neglected properties that contribute to blight,” he said.

Investing in parks, sidewalks and public facilities to improve aesthetics and usability.

Grant Programs

In addition, the BEDC and CRA Partnership on Grant Programs are working to improve facades or make structural enhancements of buildings. They are doing that through:

Facade Improvement Grants. These provide businesses and property owners with financial assistance to renovate exteriors, improve signs, replace windows and lighting, and apply fresh paint. The goal, Withall said, is to “revitalize commercial corridors, attract customers and stimulate economic activity.”

Structural Improvement Grants. These offer “funds for significant structural repairs to ensure buildings are safe and up to code and preserve historic structures by aiding in costly restoration efforts.” The goal is to “prevent deterioration that leads to blight and promote the longevity of important community assets,” she said.

The agencies also provide guidance and assistance to those who would like to apply for the grants.

“Our focus is on recruiting development and business, working in conjunction as a team with the city to think outside of the box for new development deals that are proving to be fruitful,” Withall said. “By leveraging our collaborative efforts, we aim to bring innovative and sustainable growth to Bartow.”

Source: Central Florida Development Council