Seeing the Possibilities: Living with Low Vision

Millions of Americans are living with low vision, a visual impairment that can turn everyday moments – recognizing a friend’s face across the street, reading a recipe or checking a text message – into unexpected challenges.

Low vision isn’t a natural part of getting older, though the conditions that cause it do become more common with age.

Whether low vision is affecting you or a loved one, Low Vision Awareness Month (February) is a perfect time to have your eyes examined for signs of eye diseases and to take steps to make daily life easier if you are experiencing low vision.

Consider this information from the National Eye Institute to make the most of your vision and improve your quality of life.

Understanding low vision

You may have low vision if you can’t see well enough to read, drive, recognize faces, distinguish colors or see screens clearly.

Many different eye conditions can cause low vision, but the most common causes are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.

The most common types of low vision are:

-Central vision loss (not being able to see things in the center of your vision)

-Peripheral vision loss (not being able to see things out of the corners of your eyes

-Night blindness (not being able to see in low light)

-Blurry or hazy vision

Diagnosing low vision

Your doctor can check for low vision as part of a simple, painless comprehensive dilated eye exam.

He or she will ask you to read letters that are up close and far away and will check whether you can see things in the center and at the edges of your vision.

Then eye drops are used to widen your pupils and check for other eye problems – including conditions that could cause low vision.

Low vision is usually permanent, but glasses, medicine or surgery may help with daily activities or slow progression.

Living with low vision

If you have low vision, you aren’t alone. There are steps you can take to make life easier.

For minor vision loss, simple adjustments like using brighter lights, wearing anti-glare sunglasses and using magnifiers can help. Changing the settings on your phone and computer to increase contrast, make text larger or have the device read out loud may also help.

If your vision loss is getting in the way of everyday activities, ask your eye doctor about vision rehabilitation. These services can give you skills and resources to help manage your daily life and keep your independence. Examples include:

-Employment and job training

-Environmental modifications, like improving lighting and contrast

-Assistive devices and technologies, like magnifiers, filters and screen readers

-Adaptive strategies for daily living and independent living skills training

-Emotional support, like counseling or support groups

-Transportation and household services

Finding the right vision rehabilitation services and support may take time, but working closely with your eye doctor or care team is an important first step. Discuss your needs and goals for living with your visual impairment so they can help identify the best services for you.