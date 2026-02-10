Understanding and Treating Rosacea: What You Need to Know

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition, mainly affecting the face, that causes redness, swelling, pain and changes in appearance. It is estimated that more than 16 million people in the United States have rosacea, according to the National Rosacea Society (NRS), but only about 1 million are under active treatment.

Physical impacts include prominent redness, acne-like bumps and pimples, highly visible enlarged blood vessels, pronounced dryness and unpleasant sensations like stinging, burning, itching and tingling. As many as half of sufferers also experience eye symptoms. Rosacea also affects emotional and social well-being. From lower confidence and self-esteem to avoidance of public contact and social engagements and missed work, the impacts are far-reaching. However, rosacea can be treated and managed.

What causes rosacea?

The exact cause of rosacea is not fully understood.

However, research suggests facial redness is often the first step in a chain of skin inflammation. This process may begin when the nerves, blood vessels and immune system don’t work together as they should.

Researchers have also found a microscopic skin mite called Demodex may play a role. These tiny arachnids normally live within hair follicles and oil glands on everyone’s skin, but people with rosacea tend to have higher numbers on the face, which may contribute to irritation and inflammation.

Some studies have found links between rosacea and other health conditions, such as heart disease, digestive disorders, neurological or autoimmune conditions and certain cancers. These findings suggest rosacea may be related to inflammation throughout the body.

What are the most common symptoms?

The most common symptoms of rosacea include:

﻿﻿Easy or severe blushing or flushing

﻿﻿Persistent redness

﻿﻿Bumps and pimples on the skin without blackheads

﻿﻿Burning or itching sensation

﻿﻿Swelling

Symptoms are different for each person and can change over time. There may be times when symptoms are worse and instances when they become milder.

What triggers a flare up?

Rosacea patients can improve their chances of maintaining remission by identifying and avoiding lifestyle and environmental factors that trigger flare-ups or aggravate the condition.

Common triggers include sun exposure, stress, extreme temperatures, heavy exercise, alcohol consumption, spicy foods and some skin, hair and makeup products.

What causes a flare-up in one person may have no effect on another, making this a highly individualized process. Knowing what triggers your flare-ups can help reduce discomfort, improve treatment results and prevent the condition from getting worse.

How do you treat rosacea?

Because the signs and symptoms of rosacea vary trom one patient to another, treatment is tailored by a physician for each individual case. It typically involves three key elements:

﻿﻿Skin care: Committing to a gentle routine using mild, non-irritating products.

﻿﻿Litestyle management: Identitying and reducing exposure to triggers.

Medication and other therapies: Combining topical and oral treatments along with laser therapy to target various symptoms.

Talk with your dermatologist about your treatment routine today.