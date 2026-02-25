Your Child’s Oral Health: A Foundation for Better Overall Health

Good oral health sets the stage for a lifetime of healthy smiles and better overall health. Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) help eligible families access affordable and comprehensive care for their children and teens, including regular cleanings, fillings, X-rays, and more to help ensure that eligible kids have access to essential dental services. By practicing good dental habits and seeing a dentist regularly, children can avoid dental problems and maintain healthy smiles as they grow.

Dental Coverage Available Through Medicaid and CHIP

If you’re looking for affordable dental coverage, your child may qualify for free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and CHIP. Together these programs cover more than 36 million children nationwide.

Enrollment is open year-round, and many families qualify even if they don’t realize it. Beyond dental care, Medicaid and CHIP also cover preventive health services, emergency care, vision care, prescriptions, and mental and behavioral health services for eligible children.

To see if your family is eligible and to find dentists in your area who accept Medicaid and CHIP, visit InsurekidsNow.gov and explore the “Find a Dentist” tool.

Start Good Dental Habits Early

Regular dental visits are an important part of your child’s oral health routine. Children should see a dentist by the age of 1 and continue with visits twice a year (every six months) as they get older.

Going to checkups on a regular schedule can help catch problems early or before they even start.

Cavities (also known as tooth decay) are the most common preventable chronic disease among children in the United States, and more than half of all children have cavities by the time they’re 6 to 8 years old. When left untreated, cavities can cause pain and infections that may affect eating, speaking, playing, learning – and even mental health.

The dental visit will vary depending on your child’s age and milestones, but it can include cleanings, full teeth and gum exams, treatments, and guidance on caring for your child’s teeth. Dental visits also help children become comfortable with the dentist, reducing anxiety, and building a positive relationship with oral health care that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Enrolling in CHIP and Medicaid

Medicaid and CHIP provide free or low-cost health coverage to eligible families and children. You can apply online, by phone, by mail, or in person directly at your state’s Medicaid agency. Learn more at InsureKidsNow.gov.

