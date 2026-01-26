Town of Lake Hamilton & J.T. Miller Community Revitalization Inc to Host MLK Parade and Community Celebration

The Town of Lake Hamilton is inviting residents and visitors to come together for a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Community Celebration on Friday, January 31, beginning at 12 p.m.

The MLK Parade will follow the designated route through town. Community members are encouraged to line the route and show their support as the parade makes its way to Gunter Park, where the celebration will continue.

Map provided by Town of Lake Hamilton

Following the parade, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities at Gunter Park, including food, live music, entertainment, vendors, and family-friendly fun. The event will also feature a guest speaker, honoring the legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This free, public event is designed to bring the community together in celebration, reflection, and unity.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early, review the parade route map in advance, and join the Town of Lake Hamilton for an afternoon of remembrance and community spirit.