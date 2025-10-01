Culpepper Cardiac Foundation’s “Pay It Forward” Program Enhances Community Safety at PORT 27

Lake Hamilton, FL – September 16, 2025 – The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation (CCF), led by Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, continues its life-saving mission through its “Pay It Forward” program, equipping local businesses with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). In a heartfelt collaboration, Kimber’s Bar & Grill raised funds to donate an AED to PORT 27, a vibrant new venue at Lake Hamilton, ensuring the safety of its guests and continuing the chain of community support.

Last month, Kimber’s Bar & Grill, owned by Kimberley Mellenthin, hosted a fundraising event featuring several talented musicians from the community. Through weeks of dedicated efforts, including raffles and game nights, they raised enough to “Pay It Forward” by providing an AED to PORT 27. This initiative followed their own selection as a beneficiary by the Lake Wales Moose Lodge several months prior. “We were so excited to become part of this amazing charity,” Mellenthin shared. “We knew we wanted to donate to someone close to us for our first donation, so we chose our new neighbors right down the road at PORT 27. We are so blessed to have this opportunity and to be neighbors.”

PORT 27, which opened on June 5, 2025, is a family-friendly destination founded by Monica and Luis Sosa, who immigrated from Venezuela 13 years ago. The venue, a longtime dream of Luis, brings together stunning architecture, a brewery, diverse food options, a coffee shop, unique stores, and live entertainment, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Hamilton. “It’s a place where families and friends can create memories while enjoying delicious food, drinks, and music,” the Sosas said. The venue has been packed every weekend, with performances like that of The Got UR 6 Band, led by Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke’s husband, leaving a lasting impression. “It was one of our favorite places, with everyone so welcoming and a sunset that was just breathtaking,” Melanie noted. The Sosas are also expanding, with plans to add a restaurant to a lighthouse under construction at the venue.

The donation was made possible through the efforts of Amber Pearce, who works at Kimber’s Bar & Grill, and Debbe Owens, who works at PORT 27. Both women, longtime supporters of CCF, played pivotal roles in raising funds and coordinating the donation. “I met Amber and Debbe several years ago, and they’ve helped with raffle items and benefits for CCF,” Melanie shared. “Amber was a big part in helping raise the money, and Debbe connected me with Luis and Monica to pull this all together.” The Sosas expressed their gratitude: “Having an AED at our location has always been a priority, and receiving one feels like such a privilege and gift to our community. We are truly honored and deeply grateful to Kimber’s Bar & Grill.”

Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke and the CCF Team were praised for their inspiring work. “Melanie turned a tragic experience into something that helps others avoid going through the same,” Mellenthin said. “The ‘Pay it Forward’ idea is beautiful and shows how many of us businesses want to make sure our community is helping each other save lives.” The Sosas added, “Melanie and the CCF Team are an inspiring example of transforming an unfortunate loss into a powerful mission of saving lives. Their passion and dedication are truly admirable.”

The AED demonstration, led by Eric Shimcus, a paramedic with over 24 years of experience at Winter Haven Fire Department, was a highlight of the event. Volunteering his time, Eric provided a clear, hands-on demonstration of the AED, CPR, a choking device, and Narcan for overdose emergencies. “Eric’s demonstration was easy to follow, giving everyone the confidence to use the AED,” the Sosas said. “He went above and beyond, answering every question and helping us mount the equipment.” Mellenthin added, “Eric always does a great job, and we learn something new each time.”

This demonstration also included a new focus on fire safety, with Melanie introducing the importance of carrying a fire extinguisher in vehicles. This addition was in honor of Jolynn, a young girl loved and lost in a car fire in November, and her mother, Logan Deines, through the initiative “For The Love Of JoLynn.” “We want to continue our love for Jolynn and Logan by sharing the importance of saving lives in every way,” Melanie said.

Both businesses are committed to continuing the CCF’s mission. “We look forward to sponsoring the next beneficiary of ‘Pay it Forward’ and continuing the spirit of giving,” the Sosas said. Mellenthin expressed gratitude to the Lake Wales Moose Lodge for including Kimber’s Bar & Grill and to PORT 27 for accepting the donation. “We hope this inspires other organizations to prioritize safety and join the CCF Foundation,” the Sosas concluded. “You have made PORT 27 a safer space for every guest, and that is something we deeply value.”

For more information about the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation and its “Pay It Forward” program, visit Culpepperaed.com. Together, the community is proving that saving lives matters.