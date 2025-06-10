From Vision to Reality: Cheers to Port 27 and Every Thoughtful Detail

By Anita Todd

LAKE HAMILTON – After nearly three years of construction and growing anticipation, Port 27 has finally opened its doors. Nestled on the shores of Lake Hamilton, this family-owned, village-style destination is set to become the area’s newest hot spot for locals and visitors alike.

With its first-class brewery, diverse dining options, quaint shops, live entertainment, and outdoor play for the kids, Port 27 offers something for everyone—all within a walkable, 16-building campus spanning just under three acres. Add in the stunning sunsets, and each visit promises to be as scenic as it is memorable.

“We want this to be a place where families can sit for hours and everyone can enjoy themselves,” said co-owner and Events Coordinator Nicole Sosa ThurdeKoos. “Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable – like they are at home.”

At the heart of the property is the Port 27 Brewing Company, already producing a range of beers from easy-drinking classics to bold craft specialties. For true beer lovers, The Port 27 Club offers an exclusive experience. Limited to just 270 members, the club promises VIP benefits, early access, and a sense of belonging to a community built for something more.

Members also receive a personalized Port 27 beer mug—marked with their number and kept at the brewery for every visit.

“This is for someone who really likes beer,” Nicole said. “They can come have a beer, use their mug – they will have a special card and just be able to sit and enjoy themselves.”

Dining at Port 27 is an experience, with culinary offerings that are all unique. Guests can explore the Deli Market, Burger Bar (with burgers, hot dogs, wraps, and fries), Van DeWalle artisanal chocolate and café roastery, a gelato and popsicle Ice Cream shop, Tiki Bar with craft cocktails, Juice It for natural drinks, and food truck-like train cars for crepes, seafood, and tacos.

But Port 27 is more than just food and drink. “We have a vinyl store that will sell records, old and new, as well as other music accessories,” Nicole said. “Attached to it we will have a room set up for radio transmission or podcast recording. This will be called The Crow’s Nest.”

Morning wellness classes and lake activities will add even more dimension to the experience. Jet skis will be available for rent, and guests can even arrive by boat or seaplane.

The vision for Port 27 began with the patriarch of the family, Luis Sosa, whose dream inspired the entire concept. Nicole said finding the property on Lake Hamilton was what they had been looking for for years. The ideal location set in a booming area felt perfect for the venue.

“My father has a very big imagination and what is here is only slightly tweaked from what he envisioned,” Nicole said. “It is very much inspired by the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard.”

Boutique shopping rounds out the experience, with thoughtfully curated spots like the Vintage Studio, featuring reimagined clothing, and Soap and Candles, where handcrafted goods are made on-site.

An events venue is under construction and will open soon.

As Port 27 opens its doors, the Sosa family invites the community to relax, explore, and enjoy the one-of-a-kind blend of charm, flavor, and lakeside magic.

Port 27 is partially open every day from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit port-27.com.