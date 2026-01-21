Understanding Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors: Numbers to Know in 2026

Taking care of your heart with healthy behaviors may be at the top of your wellness priority list already, and there may be good news about the effects of adhering to expert recommendations.

New information from the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics Update shows deaths from heart disease and stroke are on the decline. However, rates continue to climb for high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity – all of which are health risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease.

Following expert guidance can be your prescription for better health as 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable.

To help maintain and improve your cardiovascular health, consider following the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, which is a set of four health behaviors (eat better, be more active, quit tobacco and get healthy sleep) and four health factors (manage weight, control cholesterol, manage blood sugar and manage blood pressure.)

In the United States, optimal Life’s Essential 8 scores could prevent up to 40% of annual all-cause and cardiovascular disease deaths among adults.

Consider these highlights from the statistics update:

﻿﻿Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. and stroke is the No. 4 leading cause of death.

Together, heart disease and stroke accounted for more than a quarter of all deaths in the U.S. in 2023.

﻿﻿Cardiovascular diseases, including all types of heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. each year than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths — the Nos. 2 and 3 causes of death – combined.

﻿﻿On average, every 34 seconds, someone died of cardiovascular disease in 2023.

﻿﻿On average, about two people died of heart disease every 3 minutes in the U.S. in 2023.

﻿﻿On average in 2023, someone died of stroke every 3 minutes, 14 seconds in the U.S.

Nearly half of U.S. adults now have high blood pressure.

﻿﻿Nearly 29.5 million U.S. adults have diagnosed diabetes.

﻿﻿About 50% of U.S. adults have obesity or severe obesity, and 28.1% of youth ages 2-19 have obesity.

﻿﻿Only 1 in 4 U.S. adults meets national physical activity guidelines. Only 1 in 5 U.S. youths ages 6-17 are physically active for 60 minutes or more every day of the week.

To learn more about how to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, visit heart.org.