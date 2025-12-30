Digital Therapeutics Offer Hope to Rural Residents

While mental health challenges can affect virtually anyone living anywhere, there are certain populations that are at particular disadvantages for a variety of reasons. Rural areas in the United States have an estimated 17.58 million people in nonmetropolitan areas that experienced depression in 2024, according to microdata from the National Health Interview Survey, but these areas may not have enough support and treatment options.

To learn more about rural residents’ experiences with mental health and awareness of additional or alternatives to traditional treatments that may be effective in rural areas, Rural Minds, the only national 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on advocating for rural mental health, conducted a survey among rural Pennsylvania residents. Nearly 7 in 10 participants (69%) indicated in the past year they have either experienced symptoms of depression themselves or been concerned about someone close to them who is dealing with depression.

“While there are many effective depression treatments in use by mental health professionals, common barriers to mental health treatment for residents of rural areas include the lack of confidentiality in small communities, fewer providers and greater distance to access mental health services,” said Jeff Winton, founder and chairman of Rural Minds. “In addition, many rural residents are either uninsured or underinsured.”

The poll also showed 3 in 4 rural residents (76%) are aware of talk therapy as a depression treatment or intervention, and more than two-thirds (68%) are aware of pharmacological treatments. However, significantly less are aware of additional therapies.

For example, only 17% indicated being aware of digital therapeutics and 11% reported awareness of eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.

“Depression is a significant challenge for people living in rural areas,” said Robert E. Nelson, MD, co-owner of DGR Behavioral Health, LLC, and medical director at Caron Counseling Center. “In some parts of the country, mental health services are nonexistent or very limited in rural communities. Additionally, the factors leading to depression can be different for those living outside urban and suburban communities.”

In areas where access to traditional services is limited, other options may help fill the gaps for individuals experiencing depression. For example, nearly half of survey participants (47%) would be interested in a digital app for depression as part of their treatment plan.

What are prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs)?

Technology is changing the way patients receive treatment in many aspects of medicine. That is also true when it comes to mental health. PDTs are health softwares, delivered using a device such as a smartphone or computer, to treat or alleviate a condition, disorder, disease or injury. This type of treatment may need to be paired with traditional forms of treatment to help address a variety of conditions, including mental health conditions.

Treatment delivered digitally can include brain-training exercises, cognitive behavioral therapy and behavioral reinforcement exercises. Some PDTs can also adapt based on usage.

To be considered a true prescription digital therapeutic, the software must be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which gives users greater confidence in its usage and outcomes.

Prescription digital therapeutics offer an additional or alternative treatment.

In addition to the potential positive implications for improving access to mental health treatment options among rural residents, there are some other potential advantages to prescription digital therapeutics:

Less likely to cause side effects. Because there are no additional medications involved, this form of therapy doesn’t carry the same risk of medicine-related side effects or drug interactions with other medications that the user may be taking.

Studied for safety and effectiveness. In order to qualify for FDA authorization, they are studied in clinical trials to verify their safety and ettectiveness.

Convenient. Since PDTs are provided via a personal device, such as a smartphone or tablet, the patient can access treatment when and where it’s most convenient.

Private. The nature of a PDT means it’s delivered remotely, and patients can pursue treatment within their own homes or other private locations without the need to make regular visits to a doctor’s office.