Welcome, World Travelers! Mattel Plans New Indoor WaterPark in Orlando

by James Coulter



Orlando is home to three major theme parks: Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld. However, a fourth theme park may soon be coming—an innovative indoor park built by an unlikely company: Mattel.



Recently, Mattel—the company famous for toy brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels—announced it will be opening “five unique destination waterparks” across America.



Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks, as these parks will be named, have been described by Mattel’s corporate website as “a series of experiential aquatic destinations to create a new form of entertainment featuring Mattel’s beloved brands.”



“Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks will encompass many iconic Mattel brands that span generations of play, offering innovative water-based attractions and amenities in a dynamic new format for Mattel,” said Julie Freeland, VP Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel.



The first of these indoor water parks is expected to open in Orlando. This park will feature many innovations, including a retractable roof—the first of its kind in the country!



Mattel will be collaborating with Martin Aquatic, which has been involved with more than 2,500 projects with cruise ships and other water parks, including the award-winning Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay, Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay, and The Ritz-Carlton Naples.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with these exceptional industry leaders in waterpark development to create an experience where guests can connect with their favorite brands in an entirely new way,” Freeland said.



“Blending our innovative experiential design with Mattel’s family of brands is a dream come true,” said Josh Martin, President and Creative Director of Martin Aquatic. “We look forward to inspiring that same sense of wonder for kids and adults alike as they cross the threshold into each Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark.”



The exact location for the new park has yet to be determined, but the park is expected to open sometime in 2028.