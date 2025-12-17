Gingerbread Honey Cupcakes: A Sweet Spin on Tradition

In a holiday season crowded with everything from mouthwatering cakes, cookies and pies to “fa-la-la-la” forgettable fruitcakes, the dessert table can bring you comfort and joy or sweet-tooth dismay.

Here’s the secret to spicy, sweet cupcakes that “sleigh” at the dessert table: These gingerbread cupcakes with honey cream cheese frosting swap molasses for raw honey to deliver bold flavor and buzzworthy bragging rights.

Just like most legendary desserts, every drop of Busy Bee Raw Honey comes with a story. Sourced entirely in the U.S. and tested for safety, quality and three times for purity, it comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday dessert table.

Gingerbread Cupcakes with Honey Cream Cheese Frosting

Yield: 12 cupcakes

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup buttermilk, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Honey Cream Cheese Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, sottened

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4-6 cups powdered sugar



1. Preheat oven to 350 F.



2. Line 12 regular-size muffin cups with paper baking cups.



3. In medium bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt.



4. In large bowl, using hand or stand mixer, beat softened butter and honey until smooth and slightly fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Beat in egg then mix in buttermilk and vanilla until combined.



5. Add dry ingredients to wet mixture and stir gently until no streaks of flour remain; don’t overmix.



6. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full.

7. Bake 20-22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cupcake comes out clean.

8. Let cupcakes cool in pan about 5 minutes then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

9. To make frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Add honey and vanilla then gradually beat in powdered sugar until fluffy, spreadable and reaching desired sweetness. Chill for firmer consistency before piping or spreading, if desired.