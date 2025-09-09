Sebring Man Dies in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash in Fort Meade

The Polk County Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit investigated a single-vehicle traffic fatality early this morning in Fort Meade. The driver and sole occupant, 23-year-old Samuel Maisonet of Sebring, was killed.

The PCSO received a 911 call from Duke Energy workers around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, when they responded to a power outage and discovered a wrecked car in a pasture near the intersection of Avon Park Cutoff and Singletary Roads. When first responders arrived, they located Maisonet deceased. Through investigation it appears the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when his 2007 Toyota Corolla left the roadway southbound on Avon Park Cutoff Rd, hit a ground anchor wire for the power pole, then rolled, ejecting him. Duke Energy responded due to the power outage the crash caused, at which time they found the wrecked car and called law enforcement.

It is possible speed is a factor in the crash, based on the damage to the car, roadway markings, impact points on the ground, and the distance the car travelled after impact. The investigation is ongoing.