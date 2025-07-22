Driver Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on US 17 in Ft. Meade

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash resulting in the death of the driver. The crash occurred at 4:56pm on July 21, 2025 on US 17 near Bill Bryan Road in Ft. Meade.

A silver Chevrolet truck was heading southbound on US 17 in the inside left lane. At the time, it was raining and roads were wet. The driver, 35 year-old Alejandro Toledo of Zolfo Springs, attempted to pass another vehicle and he appears to have lost control while changing from the outside to inside lane. The truck began to rotate as it was sliding in a southwest direction toward the shoulder. Once on the shoulder, it began flipping. While flipping, Toledo was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in a wood line along the west side of the highway.

Toledo was not wearing his seatbelt and his airbags did not deploy. He was determined deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.