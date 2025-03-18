4Th Annual Soul Music Festival This Weekend In Ft. Meade

FORT MEADE, FL – Dorothy Jean’s Dream Initiative, Inc. will present the 4th Annual Central Florida

Soul Music Festival (CFSMF) in Downtown Fort Meade, Florida, on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday,

March 23, 2025. This year’s headliner is Grammy Award winning artist Chrisette Michele, and will feature

three-time Grammy Award nominated gospel artist Anita Wilson, and “The Voice” semifinalist Makenzie.

The festival is free and open to the public.

“Soul Saturday” will start at 11 am until 10 pm, and will be filled with soulful acts performing songs that

we all know and love. It will culminate with an entertaining performance by Chrisette Michele. “Spirit

Sunday” will go from 11 am until 8 pm. There will be performances throughout both days from national

and local artists, including some of Central Florida’s best young talent.

“We are excited and encouraged by the continued support from our community for this event,” said festival

founder Jaret Landon. “We are looking forward to everyone coming out and enjoying themselves in a

positive and enriching environment. Each year we add more vendors and sponsors which gives us

confidence that we are filling an important need. My mother would be so happy to see what we have built.

”

The festival had been a one-day event in previous years, but expanded to two days and longer hours due to

overwhelming public response. This year’s event will also feature two performance stages. Both days will

feature vendors selling great food and wonderful wares. The food experience is going to be fantastic with

confirmed food vendors serving a range of dishes, including seafood, barbeque, conch salad and other

Bahamian dishes, handmade lemonades, Jamaican cuisine, Italian Ice, and other great food.

The CFSMF was created by arts visionary Jaret Landon, in honor of his late mother’s dream for him to

bring arts to the world through his talent and determination. Dorothy Jean Williams is the namesake of the

foundation that organizes the event.

There are a limited number of vendor spaces open and space can be reserved by visiting

fmcitycenterplaza.as.me. There are also sponsor opportunities available by contacting 470.249.5800.

Anyone needing general information about the festival can contact 863.622.2955.