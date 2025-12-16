Centennial Celebration on the Ridge Brings Haines City Together for 100-Year Milestone

Haines City is wrapping up 2025 with one more unforgettable event—the Centennial Celebration on the Ridge, a special community gathering honoring 100 years of history, progress, and hometown pride.

The city is inviting residents and visitors to come together for an afternoon filled with celebration. Guests can enjoy delicious food, exciting kids’ activities, and live entertainment designed for all ages. The evening will conclude with a spectacular firework display lighting up the sky above Lake Eva.

This family-friendly celebration is all about honoring the past while looking forward to the next century of growth, unity, and community spirit.

Event Details

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Lake Eva Park

4:00 – 7:00 PM

Bring your friends, your family, and your love for Haines City—this is a milestone worth celebrating. Let’s make this centennial moment one to remember!