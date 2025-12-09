Eagle Lake Man Arrested For Aggravated Child Abuse In Case Involving Critically Injured Three-Month-Old

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Zachary Ingram (DOB 12/05/01)of Eagle Lake and charged him with aggravated child abuse, a first degree felony, for causing critical injuries to a three-month-old baby for whom he was caring.

The investigation began on November 26, 2025, when the PCSO received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive baby boy at a home in Eagle Lake. Zachary initially told investigators that the baby was sleeping in his baby swing when Zachary went to the bathroom for approximately 10-15 minutes. Zachary said that when he came out of the bathroom, he found the baby pale and unresponsive in the swing. He called the baby’s mother and told her that the baby was not breathing. She told him to hang up and call 911. He performed CPR on the infant until first responders arrived.

Several medical tests at Winter Haven Hospital revealed the baby suffered a brain bleed and slight bruising to his lower abdominal area. He was transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. An additional CT scan there confirmed a brain bleed and hemorrhaging. He remains in critical but stable condition.

During initial interviews with the baby’s mother and the suspect, they made statements such as, a two-year-old in the home hit the baby in the head with a rattle, and that the baby’s mother tripped and fell while holding the baby and he possibly hit his head at that time. Ingram eventually told detectives during subsequent interviews that he shook the baby while holding him both horizontally and vertically. He said he possibly shook the baby harder than he thought. Detectives confirmed via video footage from two different stores in Polk County that the baby’s mother was not home at the time the injuries occurred, and that Zachary Ingram was the only adult in the home alone with the victim.

﻿The following is an excerpt from the affidavit, and it is self-explanatory:

“It must be noted that the injuries sustained by the victim included, but are not limited to, brain bleed hemorrhaging, innumerable retinal hemorrhaging, linear bruising on the buttocks, vertical bruising near the anus, partial linear bruising in the lower abdomen, bleeding in the spinal cord, a spinal cord edema ligament injury, and the victim began suffering from seizures, which he was further medicated for. Contact was made with Dr. Rexine of the Saint Joseph’s Hospital – Tampa Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where it was confirmed that the victim’s injuries are consistent with a child being violently shaken. Advanced Practical Registered Nurse Jennifer Santana with the Hillsborough County Child Protection Team, also advised that the injuries sustained by the victim were a clear indication of child abuse. Medical professionals expressed that the victim’s injuries will most likely cause permanent disability to his brain, causing the incident to meet the Florida State Statute requirements of Aggravated Child Abuse (F.S.S. 827.03 (2)(B)).

CPT’s Medical Evaluation report which was confirmed and approved by CPT Medical Director Dr. Carol Lilly indicates that the victim’s injuries are inconsistent with the histories of 2-year-old hitting with a rattle and a single fall with mother as there are injuries to multiple body areas including the spine and bruises to abdomen/buttocks. The collection of symptoms on presentation (apnea, seizures and change in level of alertness), retinal hemorrhages and intracranial hemorrhages, support the impression of abusive head trauma. The report concludes by stating “This collection of injuries in combination with his presentation of apnea and seizures supports the conclusion that his course is most consistent with abusive trauma.”

Ingram was taken into custody on Monday, December 8, 2025, and charged with aggravated child abuse (F1). He will have a first appearance hearing this afternoon.

“The abuse that this baby suffered at the hands of his caregiver is simply unfathomable. We pray that this baby is able to recover from his significant injuries, and that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.