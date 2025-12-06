Radioactive Gauge, Weapons Found After Driver’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Comment Shuts Down Hwy 27

Haines City Police Press Release

HAINES CITY, FL — Late Friday evening, December 5, 2025, officers from the Haines City Police Department responded to

the Publix located at 39883 Hwy 27, Davenport, Florida in reference to a vehicle crash involving a silver Chevrolet

Silverado.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Benjamin Donald Johnson, who refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle. Officers were ultimately required to physically remove Johnson from the truck, at which point multiple firearms were observed in plain view.

While being detained in the back of a patrol vehicle, an officer heard Johnson acknowledge the existence of a “dirty bomb” in his truck. Officers located a yellow plastic container secured with chains and locks with a radioactive warning label and immediately repositioned to a safe distance, shut down roadways, and requested assistance from the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives.

Prior to the bomb squad’s arrival, a Florida State Fire Investigator responded and confirmed the container was emitting positive radioactivity. Through investigation with the assistance of representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, ATF, and an FBI bomb technician, it was advised that the device inside of the yellow container was a

Moisture Density Gauge, which is commonly used for soil testing and contained less radioactivity than a medical x-ray. The container was taken to the police department where it will be further inspected by representatives of the Florida Bureau of Radioactive Material.

A search of Johnson’s truck led to the discovery of a multitude of firearms and ammunition, firearm magazine speed loaders, thermal scopes, knives, a battering ram, night vision goggles, cannabis, and gummies which tested positive for THC. During an interview, Johnson stated he was in the area for work and had been living out of his vehicle with his dog. The animal was safely released to Animal Control.

Johnson was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• Hoax Weapon of Mass Destruction

• False Report Concerning a Bomb or Explosive

• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Resisting Officers Without Violence

A criminal history check revealed a prior arrest for possession of marijuana out of Tennessee.

Roadways in the surrounding area remained closed for several hours during the investigation out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our residents.

The case remains under further investigation regarding the weapons recovered.