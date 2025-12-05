In Loving Memory of Peggy Jean Young Williams, 92, of Lake Wales

May 23, 1933 — November 27, 2025

Peggy Jean Young Williams, 92, of Lake Wales, passed away at home on November 27, 2025.

She was well know in the community for riding around in her station wagon selling sherbies and goodies. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 241 C Street, Lake Wales, FL 33853.

The funeral will be held Saturday, December 6, 2025, beginning at 2:00 pm, at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church.

Epps Funeral Home is caring for the family.