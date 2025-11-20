Glamorous All Stars to Perform at Daytona 500, Team Gears Up for Big Season

Glamorous All Stars Cheer

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Cheering at NASCAR races is usually left to the fans in the stands, but this year, the Glamorous All Stars Cheer and Dance team will take center stage at the 2025 Daytona 500, highlighting how an award-winning group of young athletes brings the energy.

The invitation is just one highlight in what promises to be an action-packed season. The team’s calendar is filling fast: a visit from a NASCAR representative, a successful showcase event, and a long lineup of competitions across the South.

Last week, a representative from the Daytona 500 visited the team’s training facility. Glamorous All Star Cheer and NASCAR Representative

“Our visit from the NASCAR representative was truly inspirational. He educated our athletes and parents about the rich history of the NASCAR race, reminding us that thousands of people will be watching them perform on one of the biggest stages comparable to a Super Bowl,” said Tamika O’Hara, Director and Owner.

Former Haines City Mayor and City Commissioner Horace West joined the visit to welcome the NASCAR spokesperson and address the athletes.

“He poured out greatness into our athletes, encouraging them to believe they can achieve anything in life,” O’Hara said.

The following day, on Nov. 14, the group held its first showcase at Ridge Community High School.

“It was a huge success, with amazing teams coming together to perform. We were blessed to have Markeisha Smith, Markeisha West with State Farm Insurance, and my former athlete Justice Smith, now a cheerleader at Bethune Cookman University, empower our athletes and all the cheer programs who attended,” O’Hara said.

Participating teams included the Haines City Vipers, Haines City High School, Davenport High School, Winter Haven Wolverines, Lakeland Storm, and the Davenport Broncos Pop Warner.

On Nov. 15, the Glamorous All Stars Elite Team Sassy Rubies and Hip Hop Team Bossy Charmz performed at a charity basketball tournament hosted by the Haines City Police and Fire Departments.

“It was an incredible weekend, and Glamourous All Stars Cheer and Dance is fired up to kick off Season 2, proudly representing our city and community,” O’Hara said.

While competition season begins in December, O’Hara said the program’s goals go far beyond trophies.

“We want them to know this is just a platform. They can be a lawyer, a doctor, whatever,” she said. “We don’t want them to let this limit them if cheering is not their end goal.”

The team’s first competition will be held in Gainesville on Dec. 6. Several more events will follow over the coming months before the regular season concludes on March 21 in Fort Lauderdale. According to O’Hara, the April competition is determined by bids won during the season. The goal of Season 2 is to win bids for the Allstars Worlds Championship, and Prep and Rec Grand Nationals Championships.

To help fund the Daytona 500 performance, the teams are selling sponsorships and Daytona 500 tickets.

Glamorous All Star Cheer and Dance selling NASCAR Daytona 500 Tickets

“We are still working hard to get our athletes to the Daytona 500 to perform on the biggest stage ever,” O’Hara said. (Order form is included.)

For information on donations or sponsorships, call O’Hara at 863-419-5151.

2024-25 Competition Results

Spirit Champion, Nov. 2024

1st Place – Rubies

1st Place and Grand Champion – Diamonds

All Out Champion, Dec. 2024

Superior – Gems

3rd Place – Emerald Barbies

1st Place – Sassy Rubies

1st Place – Flossy Diamonds

All Star Cheerleading Championships, Jan. 2025

Superior – Gems

3rd Place – Emerald Barbies

2nd Place – Sassy Rubies

1st Place and Bid Prep and Rec Grand Nationals – Flossy Diamonds

Deep South Spirit, Feb. 2025

Superior – Gems

2nd Place – Emerald Barbies

2nd Place – Sassy Rubies

2nd Place – Glitter Pearls

1st Place and Paid Bid to the All-Star World Championship – Flossy Diamonds

VIP Championship, March 2025

Superior – Gems

1st Place – Emerald Barbies

1st Place – Glitter Pearls

1st Place – Sassy Rubies

Every team won bids to The One Finals

The One Finals, April 2025

2nd Place – Emerald Barbies

3rd Place – Glitter Pearls

2nd Place – Flossy Diamonds

Allstar World Championship, April 2025

4th in the World – Flossy Diamonds

Prep and Rec Grand Nationals, April 2025

1st Place – Flossy Diamonds

Next Level Championship, April 2025

Superior – Gems

1st Place – Emerald Barbies

1st Place – Sassy Rubies

1st Place – Glitter Pearls

1st Place – Flossy Diamonds

Glammy Awards Banquet was held May 17, 2025.