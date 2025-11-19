83.5 F
Lake Wales
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Allison
Allison

Latest Posts

In Loving Memory of Norman Lee Borror of Babson Park

97
- Advertisement -

Norman Lee Borror, 88, of Babson Park, FL, passed away November 13, 2025. He was born on June 17, 1937, at the family home in Delaware County, Indiana, to Claude E. and Dessie M. (Lett) Borror. 

Norman served four years in the U.S. Army. He was a carpenter and painter by trade and he loved gardening, canning and playing card games. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Dessie; siblings, Lillian, Geraldine, Ralph, and Harold; grandson Derrick Borror. 

Norman is survived by his wife of 39 years, Penny Borror; children, Leanna (Wade) Hite, Tina Honn, Ken Borror, Luci (Alan) Warren, Mark Borror, step-daughters, Lisa Ellis, Tracey Leneave, Laurie (Mark) MacBeath; sixteen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

Contact us: [email protected]

Company

Links

The latest

Lakeland Man Driving Commercial Vehicle Overturns on SR-618 After Near-Miss With Pickup Truck

Florida Highway Patrol 0
A crash on SR-618 in Tampa caused major disruption...

Traffic Stop in Orange County Leads to Seizure of 46 Pounds of Marijuana

Wacky Wednesday 0
A routine traffic stop in Orange County turned into...

Bonded Out… and Back in Trouble: Winter Haven Man Arrested Shortly After Being Bonded Out of Jail

CRIME 0
A Winter Haven man found himself back in custody...

© 2025 DailyRidge.com. All Rights Reserved.