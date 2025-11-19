In Loving Memory of Norman Lee Borror of Babson Park

Norman Lee Borror, 88, of Babson Park, FL, passed away November 13, 2025. He was born on June 17, 1937, at the family home in Delaware County, Indiana, to Claude E. and Dessie M. (Lett) Borror.

Norman served four years in the U.S. Army. He was a carpenter and painter by trade and he loved gardening, canning and playing card games.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Dessie; siblings, Lillian, Geraldine, Ralph, and Harold; grandson Derrick Borror.

Norman is survived by his wife of 39 years, Penny Borror; children, Leanna (Wade) Hite, Tina Honn, Ken Borror, Luci (Alan) Warren, Mark Borror, step-daughters, Lisa Ellis, Tracey Leneave, Laurie (Mark) MacBeath; sixteen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren