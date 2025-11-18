Lake Alfred Inaugural Christmas Tree Trail

City of Lake Alfred, FL –

You are invited to sponsor and decorate a Christmas tree along our enchanting Christmas Tree Trail. It will be located at the Lake Alfred Public Library grass lot. Once it is complete, it will be open for the public to enjoy and cast their vote for their favorite tree!

Make sure to register as soon as possible; spots are limited!

Email the registration form to [email protected] to reserve your spot.

There is a $25 registration fee. Participants are responsible for their own lights and decorations. Contact the Parks and Rec office at 863-291-5272 for more information.