Davenport Teens Arrested After Alleged Attempted Car Burglary

Polk County Sheriff’s Office – On Tuesday, November 11th at around 9:15 pm, an attempted car burglary was reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crime scene at the Atlantica Town Center neighborhood off of Old Lake Wilson Road in Davenport.

The suspects fled on foot and jumped a fence, but the Aviation Unit and K-9 led deputies to the pair who were attempting to hide.

The suspects were identified as 19-year old Warren Accoo III and 18-year old Brian Cruz, both from the Davenport area.

They were arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and both were charged with: Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3), Trespassing on a Construction Site (F3), and Resisting without Violence (M1).