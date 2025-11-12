Brooks Law Group Donates Thanksgiving Meals

Local Law Firm Holding Annual Event for 50 Families in Need

TAMPA, FL, November 10, 2025 —Brooks Law Group invites you to their 13th annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 15th, at 10:30 AM, where they will be donating 50 Thanksgiving turkeys and dinner items to families who cannot afford one. Turkeys will be available at the firm’s office at 3812 Gunn Hwy Tampa, FL. The firm recommends arriving at 9:30 AM to secure a spot in line, as the turkeys are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As the event draws nearer, you can feel the excitement growing. Not just with our staff, but with the community and those who look forward to this every year,” says Brooks Law Group’s managing partner Steve Brooks. It’s their goal to serve as many families and make as big of a local impact as possible.

Brooks Law Group requests that if you can afford a turkey to leave the donated meals to those who cannot. Turkeys will be limited to one per household. During the giveaway, Brooks Law Group staff will be available to speak with guests.

Brooks Law Group is a truck accident, car crash, bike accident, motorcycle accident and wrongful death law firm, serving individuals across the state of Florida with offices in Winter Haven, Tampa, Auburndale, and Lakeland. The firm has been practicing law and serving people for nearly 30 years, and the attorneys are well known for helping victims obtain favorable settlements and verdicts for their claims. For more information visit www.brookslawgroup.com or call 1-800-LAW-3030.