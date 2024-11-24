Unlimited Water Taxi Rides Through Beautiful Tampa Bay For One Low Price

Editors Note: This is the latest article for the column: Traveling On A Budget With Carl & Shelly

Did you know one of the best riverwalks in the country is right here in Tampa Bay? The bay is teaming with new construction, unbeatable water views, and countless events and activities! One of the best ways to see it is from the water!

Recently Carl & Shelly spent the day checking out the bay by using the Pirate Water Taxi. A water taxi is a vessel that travels through Tampa Bay and this hits more than 15 stops with two separate routes.

Shelly Carl Taking A Picture At One Of The Stops Along The Pirate Water Taxi Route

Taking a Tampa Bay Water Taxi is a unique and convenient way to explore Tampa’s waterfront, offering a blend of practicality and enjoyment. Here are some key reasons to consider it:

1. Scenic Views

The taxi allows you to experience Tampa’s beautiful skyline, waterways, and iconic landmarks from the water, giving you a perspective that’s hard to match from land.

Tampa Bay

2. Convenient Transportation

Water taxis connect popular destinations like the Tampa Riverwalk, Armature Works, Sparkman Wharf, and Davis Islands. It’s an easy way to get around without the hassle of driving or parking.

Armature Works

3. Avoid Traffic

Skip the road congestion and enjoy a peaceful ride on the water, especially during busy events or peak hours.

4. Fun Experience

The ride itself is an adventure! It’s a relaxing and enjoyable way to travel, often with open-air seating that allows you to soak in the atmosphere.

5. Tours and Sightseeing

Many water taxi services offer guided tours or commentary, giving you insights into Tampa’s history, wildlife, and culture.

Great views of the architecture all the bay

6. Eco-Friendly Option

Traveling by water can reduce your carbon footprint compared to driving short distances around the city.

7. Wildlife Spotting

You might spot dolphins, manatees, or birds along the way, especially in Tampa Bay’s natural waters.

8. Social and Family-Friendly

It’s an activity suitable for groups, couples, or families, providing a memorable outing for locals and visitors alike.

Sightseeing, or looking for a relaxing way to enjoy Tampa’s waterfront, a Pirate Water Taxi is a fantastic option.

Pirate Water Taxi offers daily tours of Tampa with many stops located along their route near attractions, museums, restaurants & parks! Simply buy tickets at our home dock (Stop #7 – Convention Center), online or after boarding the taxi at any of the stops located throughout Downtown Tampa. Once purchased, you will receive a Pirate Water Taxi wristband which allows you to hop on and off the taxi at any stop for unlimited rides – all day! These wristbands also give you discounts with a number of venues located on the route as part of our Pirate Perks Program.

Hours of Operation:

River Route

Sunday – Thursday – 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM

Friday and Saturday – 11:30 AM – 9:30 PM

Island Loop

DAILY – 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Here is the best part and the reason “Traveling On A Budget With Carl & Shelly” chose this service:

Prices

$ 25 Adults Ages 13+

$20 Children Ages 2-12

Free Infants Ages 0-1

That’s right you can’t take two separate routes and get on and off the taxi all day long for just $25! You could get on and just ride it one time and it would be worth it. Our guide did a great job of talking about the unique buildings, new construction and the fun things to do at each stop!

Shelly suggests checking out the Armature Works. The Armature Works is a historic mixed-use hub ripe for exploration — full of unique experiences, innovative eateries, memorable events and everything in-between. With its unobstructed view of the Hillsborough River, the historic structure has been restored and reimagined into what is now a premier Tampa destination. For our Polk County Florida readers it’s similar to the Joinery. Here is a link to their website & a few photos The Armature Works.

Here is a link to their website with all the details: Pirate Water Taxi ! It’s a great getaway for a couple. The drive is between an hour and an hour and a half from almost anywhere in Polk County.