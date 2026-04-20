Public Notice Fictitious Name

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the fictitious name statutes 865.09 Florida statues will register with the division of corporations of the state of Florida upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name to NDKF HEALTH SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY the fictitious names are Primeaux Clinique, Primeaux Medical and Denisthetics in Polk County, Florida that parties interested in said business enterprises are as follows Names or officers Nigel K Denis, MD, MHA