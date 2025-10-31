Top 5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in (and near) Polk County

by James Coulter

Halloween is over. Christmas is right around the corner. But we still have a full month of autumn to savor. Polk County may not have the cooler weather and crisp, leaf-strewn landscapes of the North, yet it still offers plenty of ways to enjoy the fall season. Here are just a few:

#1: Explore Corn Mazes

Corn fields are good for two things: growing fresh ears of corn and creating elaborate mazes. If you’re looking to get lost in a good old-fashioned corn maze, visit the Harvest Holler Corn Maze. Located 20 minutes north of Downtown Lakeland, this local fall favorite allows visitors to twist & turn through living corn walls—no map, only teamwork! There’s plenty more fun to have with hayrides through cow pastures, live animals to pet, and even a real dairy cow to milk. You can even meet and greet the Florida-famous miniature cows (or Mini-Moos). Harvest Holler Corn Maze is located at 950 Tavares Rd. in Polk City, FL, and is open weekends until Nov. 16. Learn more at: harvestholler.com

#2. Take a Wine Walk

What’s better than taking a stroll and enjoying the natural beauty at Bok Tower Gardens? How about enjoying a glass of fine wine? You can do just that at the Fall Wine Walk at Bok Tower Gardens. Sample nearly a dozen wines from the best wine regions in the world as you sip and stroll through the world-famous botanical gardens at the “City in a Garden” of Lake Wales. And be sure to use your wine to wash down the many appetizers to nibble on. The Wine Walk will be hosted on Sat. Nov. 1 from 2 PM – 5 PM. Admission is $60 for members and $80 for non-members. Learn more at boktowergardens.org.

#3. Participate in a Fall 5K Race

Want a good excuse to enjoy the cool fall air and crisp autumn landscape? Consider going for a jog. Better yet, go for a jog for a good cause. Many 5K races are hosted this time of the year to raise funds and awareness for local organizations. Dash around Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland during the White Elephant 5K/10K on Sat. Nov. 30 starting at 9 AM. Add some spice to your Thanksgiving morning with a sweet cinnamon roll waiting at the finish line of the 7th Annual Cinnamon Roll Run 5K, hosted Thur. Nov. 27 at Ellis Methvin Park in Plant City at 7 AM. Or go for a run through the beautiful community of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District during the Sun N Lake Turkey Trot on Sat. Nov 22 at 6:30 AM. Learn more about these and other races at runsignup.com.

#4: Attend a Fall Festival

Fall may soon be over, but there’s still plenty of fall fun to be had at fall festivals across the county. Enjoy hay rides, bounce houses, live music, and even more fun and games. Some upcoming festivals include:

⦁ Auburndale Fall Fest (Sat. Nov. 1 @ 9 AM – 3 PM) in Downtown Auburndale (200 E Park St).

⦁ Fall Family Festival (Sat. Nov. 1 @ 10 AM – 3 PM) at The Rock of Winter Haven (2901 Lucerne Park Rd. in Winter Haven).

⦁ Harvest Festi-Fall (Sat. Nov. 1 @ 10 AM – 2 PM) at East Central Park (Lake Mabel Loop Rd. in Dundee).

⦁ RideSafe Fall Fest (Sat. Nov. 8 @ 10 AM – 1 PM) at Bonnet Springs Park (400 Bonnet Springs Blvd. in Lakeland).

⦁ Fall Market & Craft Fair (Sat. Nov. 8 @ 10 AM – 2 PM) at Ardella Baptist Church (709 W. Pipkin Rd. in Lakeland).

⦁ Annual Fall Festival (Sat. Nov. 15 @ 2 PM – 5 PM) at the Lake Wales Family Recreation Center (1001 Burns Ave. in Lake Wales)

#5: Visit Southern Hill Farms

Harvest time has arrived at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, and with it comes the 10th Annual Fall Festival. Pick your own sunflowers and zinnias, tour the petting zoo, embark on a wagon ride, and even traverse a 5-acre corn maze. This annual fall fest is one of the most immersive agritourism events in the region, especially for those looking to expand their fall adventure beyond county lines. Southern Hill Farms is located at 16651 Schofield Rd. in Clermont. The fall festival is hosted on select Thursdays and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Nov. 23. Learn more at: southernhillfarms.com