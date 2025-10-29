In Loving Memory of Tamara J. “Tammy” Redd of Davenport

Tamara J. “Tammy” Redd

April 2nd, 1958 – October 17th, 2025

Tamara J. “Tammy” Redd, 67, of Davenport, FL, passed away on October 17, 2025, at Poinciana Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1958, in Monroe, Michigan, to Jackson Howe and Mary Ann Newbecker Price. Tammy moved to Davenport in 2016 from Gaylord, Michigan. She worked for 15 years as a teacher’s aide with the Gaylord School District, retiring in 2015. She was of the Christian faith.

Tammy loved helping people and had a passion for creating thoughtful handmade cards for every occasion—holidays, birthdays, and get-well wishes. She was very crafty and enjoyed doing diamond paintings. Tammy was known for her bright, open, joyful, and loving spirit, which touched the lives of everyone around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jackson and Mary Price. Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 21 years, Johnny Robert Redd; five children, John Redd, Jennifer Smallwood, Jody (Kit Caldwell) Redd, Tabbitha Clayton, and James (Ayssa) Hayes; brother, John Price; sisters, Vicki Petrick, Shelley (Stan) Zalewski, Jackie (Dave) Thompson, Susie Stefanick, and Cindy (Mark) Queen; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time.