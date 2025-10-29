Halloween Week Events Across Polk County

Get ready for a week(end) full of spooky fun, candy, and community celebrations! Here’s what’s happening around Polk County from Wednesday through the weekend:

Wednesday, October 29

• Labor Solutions (Winter Haven) Trick or Treat Event from 3–5 p.m.

• Key Club Trunk or Treat at Winter Haven High School (north parking lot) from 6–8 p.m.

Thursday, October 30 & Friday, October 31

• The Wicked Tales of Lake Ashton Haunted House at Lake Ashton Clubhouse – times vary.

Thursday, October 30

• 81st Bartow Community Halloween Parade & Carnival starting at 4 p.m.

• WHPD Trick or Treat Event at 125 N Lake Silver Dr., NW from 4–6 p.m.

Friday, October 31

• Trunks, Trolleys & Treats at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 5–8 p.m.

• Trick or Treat at Lake Alfred Central Park, 5:30–8 p.m.

• Trunk or Treat at Tom Fellows Community Center, Davenport, 6–9 p.m.

• Halloween Community Party at GWC Women’s Club of Lakeland, 4–6 p.m.

• O’Reilly Auto Parts Trunk or Treat in Frostproof, 6–8 p.m.

• Bike Night at Tanners Lakeside, 6–10 p.m.

• Dyer Lake Wales Trunk or Treat, 5–8 p.m.

Saturday, November 1

• Harvest Festi-Fall at East Central Park in Dundee from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Bring your costumes, friends, and Halloween spirit for a week full of treats and community fun!