GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Lakeland Hosting Free Halloween Community Party

The GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Lakeland is inviting families and residents to join them for a Free Halloween Community Party on Friday, October 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at 1515 Williamsburg Square, Lakeland, FL, and promises an evening full of festive fun for all ages.

Guests can enjoy indoor trick-or-treating, delicious food, exciting games, crafts, and other fall-themed activities. The celebration will also highlight local non-profits, giving the community a chance to connect with organizations making a difference in Lakeland.

This family-friendly event offers a safe and enjoyable way to celebrate Halloween, rain or shine. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is completely free. Don’t miss this spooktacular evening of community, creativity, and Halloween cheer hosted by the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Lakeland!