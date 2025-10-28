One Movie Later: Top 9 Horror Movies Streaming for Free

by James Coulter

We all love marathoning old horror movies on Halloween, but not all of us have the spare change to afford a top streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max.

Fortunately, there are plenty of free streaming services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. Best of all, they have plenty of great horror flicks worth binge-watching.

From cult classics to big box office blockbusters, here are some of the top-rated, most-watched horror movies currently streaming for free:

1. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Platforms: Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel

MPAA: R Run Time: 1hr 23m

Ratings: 89% (Rotten Tomatoes) 7.4/10 (IMDB)

The granddaddy of slashers. When a van of teens gets lost in the middle of nowhere, an eccentric rural family offers to have them for dinner—or, rather, with the help of the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, to have them as dinner. 50 years later, horror fans still watch this beloved classic, as it remains one of the most-streamed legacy horrors each year.

Critical Highlight: “The slasher that started it all… and still leaves viewers chilled to the bone.” — Paste Magazine

2. The Babadook (2014)

Platforms: Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel

MPAA: NR Run Time: 1h 34m

Ratings: 98% (Rotten Tomatoes) 6.8/10 (IMDB)

A modern-day urban legend. When a young boy claims to be haunted by a monster in his home, both he and his mother go on a downward spiral into paranoia. For the past decade, this film has remained universally acclaimed and cited by both horror outlets and fans as one of the most psychologically effective horror films.

Critical Highlight: “A monster movie that’s really about emotional trauma… layered, complex and just so goddamned dramatic.” — Paste Magazine

3. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Platforms: Pluto TV

MPAA: R Run time: 1h 26m

Ratings: 83% (Rotten Tomatoes) 6.3/10 (IMDB)

We all know the story: A family hears strange things happening at night. They decide to have a video camera record footage overnight. What they discover truly shocks them. This found footage flick spawned an entire film franchise, and every October, Pluto TV runs a complete month-long marathon of the movies.

Critical Highlight: “Sustained scares and relentless atmosphere… no wonder audiences keep coming back for more.” — Pluto TV editorial

4. The Descent (2005)

Platforms: Tubi, Pluto TV

MPAA: R Run time: 1h 39m

Ratings: 87% (Rotten Tomatoes) 7.2/10 (IMDB)

A young woman and her friends decide to explore a creepy old cave. What could possibly go wrong? You know, aside from them uncovering unsettling artifacts from ancient times, as well as a previous cave expedition gone wrong. This spooky spelunking spectacle is often cited by horror fans as one of the best movies of the century and remains highly rated on Tubi.

Critical Highlight: “Even at home, the film still plays like gangbusters…the theater walls themselves seemed to close in on you.” — Mashable

5. Match (2025)

Platforms: Tubi

MPAA: NR Run Time: 1h 39m

Ratings: 87% (Rotten Tomatoes) 7.2/10 (IMDB)

They say you should always be careful with online dating. A young woman learns that lesson the hard way after a dating app matches her with a serial killer. Now she needs to ditch her first date before he throws her in a ditch. This Tubi original has gone viral, being heralded by horror sites as “the first Halloween treat.” Those with weak stomachs are advised, as the gory practical effects will make you lose your lunch.

Critical Highlight: “Such an amazing surprise and the first Halloween treat of 2025… A classic slasher with so many brilliant practical effects. Rarely do Tubi Originals reach such heights.” — Heaven of Horror

6: Hellraiser (1987)

Platforms: Tubi

MPAA: R Run time: 1h 34m

Ratings: 72% (Rotten Tomatoes) IMDB: 7/10

This film’s antagonist may be named “Pinhead”, but don’t go calling him that as an insult. Or rather, don’t go trying to solve his puzzle box. He might leave you torn to pieces–quite literally! Hellraiser and its main villain, Pinhead, remain classic modern-day horror icons, and the film remains one of the most replayed on Tubi.

Critical Highlight: “Makes Nightmare on Elm Street look like Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm.” — The Houston Post

7. Train to Busan (2016)

Platforms: Pluto TV

MPAA: NR Run time: 1h 58m

Ratings: 94% (Rotten Tomatoes) 7.6/10 (IMDB)

What could be worse than a train commute? How about a train commute during a zombie outbreak? That’s a sticky, scary situation one Korean man and his daughter find themselves. Will they survive the zombies on the way to Busan? Or will they end up zombies themselves? This international critical sensation has received high votes and ratings on streaming sites, having been consistently voted #1 on user polls.

Critical Highlight: “Delivers a gripping tale of survival… masterfully builds tension and delivers frights that cater to thrill-seekers’ tastes.” — Ranker, Paste Magazine

8. Possessor (2020)

Platforms: Tubi

MPAA: R Run time: 1h 43m

Ratings: 93% (Rotten Tomatoes) 6.5/10 (IMDB)

An assassin’s work isn’t easy. Fortunately, one elite assassin has her job made easier with brain-implant tech, allowing her to possess and kill her targets. However, one hit job has her struggling to control their body and her own. Cronenberg’s body horror never appeared more horrible and body-twitching. No wonder it’s top-rated by Paste and JustWatch.

Critical Highlight: “Cronenberg isn’t just looking to provoke with blood and guts—like all good dystopian fiction, Possessor offers disturbing and timely observations about the world we already live in.” — The Atlantic

9. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Platforms: Tubi

MPAA: R Run time: 1h 45m

Ratings: 54% (Rotten Tomatoes) 5.4/10 (IMDB)

So, you’re an indie rock band. You made a deal with the devil. He gives you fame and fortune. You give him a virgin sacrifice. There’s only one problem? That cheerleader you sacrificed? She wasn’t a virgin. And now she’s back for vengeance. And a taste for human flesh. A critically panned box-office bomb on initial release, this film has since been reevaluated as a cult horror classic, praised for its social bites as well as its literal ones.

Critical Highlight: “A wicked black comedy with unexpected emotional resonance, one of the most purely pleasurable movies.” — Slate