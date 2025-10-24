68 F
Lake Wales
Friday, October 24, 2025
Events This Weekend in Polk County

Get ready for a fun-filled weekend across Polk County with family-friendly festivals, Halloween celebrations, and community events for all ages!

Friday, October 24

• Boogie and Family Costume Bash – Enjoy music, costumes, and fun at the Oakland Auditorium in Haines City from 6–9 p.m.

• Mulberry Harvest Festival – Celebrate the season in downtown Mulberry from 4–7 p.m. with food, vendors, and entertainment.

• Greater Winter Haven Youth Baseball’s Trick or Treat Smell My Cleats event at Sertoma Park at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 25

• Tanners Lakeside Halloween Party – Join the Halloween fun with all-day specials at Tanners Lakeside in Winter Haven.

• Calvary Baptist Church Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat – From 3–6 p.m., enjoy games, treats, and activities for the family.

• Trunk or Treat at New Horizon Church – Bring the kids for candy and community fun from 5–7 p.m. in Haines City.

• Bartow Tire Collection Event – Dispose of old tires responsibly at C. Wilson Equipment Co. from 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

• Touch-A-Truck – Explore big rigs and emergency vehicles at Winter Haven Regional Airport from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sunday, October 26

• Kairos Church Trunk or Treat – Join in after both morning services for candy, games, and photo ops at 5624 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven.

