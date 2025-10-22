In Loving Memory of Dr. Phillip A. Pitts of Haines City

Dr. Phillip A. Pitts

June 17th, 1951 – October 15th, 2025

Dr. Phillip A. Pitts, of Haines City, FL, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2025. He was born on June 17, 1951, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Eugene Glen and Imogene Faye Willhite Pitts. Phillip moved to Florida in 1974 and dedicated his life to Christian service at Landmark Baptist Church, where he was a devoted member. He served as principal for 25 years and as a Bible professor for 26 years, in addition to volunteering faithfully in the church’s bus ministry.

Phillip was a faithful servant to his Savior who loved spending time with his wife and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a sports fan of the Rays, Bucs, Chiefs, and Royals. Phillip loved barbecuing, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was known for being selfless, hardworking, forgiving, kind, disciplined, wise, and loyal.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Julie Pitts; children, Sonja (Mark) Burdon, Elizabeth Pitts, Rebecca (Corbett) Watson, Andrew (Savana) Pitts, Nathan (Nicole) Pitts, and Emily Pitts; siblings, Ronald (Sue) Pitts and Gary Pitts; and twenty beloved grandchildren: Britni Burdon, Lillian Burdon, Taylor Burdon, Mya Ervin, Clay Ervin, Callie Ervin, Madisyne Stealy, Mason Stealy, Ashlynn Pitts, Eli Watson, Emma Grace Watson, Candayce Pitts, Nona Pitts, Audreyana Pitts, Maverick Pitts, Shaylee Pitts, Taryn Pitts, Charlize Pitts, Everthett Pitts, and Callan Pitts.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m., all at Landmark Baptist Church in Haines City, FL. His final resting place will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL.

Donations can be made in his honor to Landmark Baptist Church Bus Ministry.