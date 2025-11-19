Bonded Out… and Back in Trouble: Winter Haven Man Arrested Shortly After Being Bonded Out of Jail

A Winter Haven man found himself back in custody after an incident that began shortly after he was bonded out of jail in Hillsborough County.

Deputies say 56-year-old Kevin Cole contacted his ex-girlfriend to bail him out, and she drove to Hillsborough County to secure his release. During the drive back toward Polk County, Cole’s behavior reportedly became erratic.

By the time they reached Davenport, his ex-girlfriend asked him to get out of the vehicle. When he refused, she pulled into a Circle K and called 911 for assistance.

Deputies responding to the scene say Cole began yelling profanities at them and refused to cooperate. His behavior led to him being taken into custody in Polk County.

Authorities noted the situation as an example of how quickly a second chance can be squandered when someone refuses to calm down or follow instructions.