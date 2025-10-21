Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce –

GET READY FOR THE 81ST BARTOW COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN PARADE & CARNIVAL!

Get your costumes ready, Bartow! The 81st Bartow Community Halloween Parade & Carnival is set to make Thursday, October 30th, 2025, a night to remember. This cherished event, originally started by the Crickette Club of Bartow and kept alive by Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Junior Service League, Zonta Club and Engage (the Community Halloween Parade and Carnival Committee) since 2020, promises a ghoulishly good time for all.

A SPOOKTACULAR PARADE

FILL OUT THIS FORM TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PARADE! The fun kicks off at 4:30 p.m. as the parade lines up on First and Second Avenue, right across from the iconic Chicken Shack. Expect a dazzling display of floats, costumes, and local talent as the parade winds its way through town, ending at Mosaic Park. Don’t forget to hydrate as past parades have been known for their warm and humid conditions.

CARNIVAL FUN AWAITS

Once the parade concludes, the carnival begins in earnest at around 5:30 p.m. at Mosaic Park. Expect a vibrant mix of carnival games scattered around the park and a mouthwatering array of food trucks. You can even use your credit/debit card to purchase game and ride tickets, so no need to carry cash!

COSTUME CONTEST EXTRAVAGANZA

Think your costume has what it takes to wow the judges? Registration for the costume contest is free and begins at 5:30 p.m., with the first contest kicking off at approximately 6:30 p.m. So don your best spooky, silly, or spectacular outfit and join in the fun!

CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS!

We need your help to make this event a haunting success! Volunteers can assist with a variety of tasks, including running game booths, helping out with lost and found, directing traffic, and clean-up. Plus, it’s a great way to earn community service hours. Interested? Send an email to [email protected] to sign up.

PARADE DETAILS

Route: Begins at Main St and First Ave (across from the Chicken Shack), heads west on Main St, and then south on Broadway Ave, concluding near the Bartow Civic Center, at Mosaic Park.

Begins at Main St and First Ave (across from the Chicken Shack), heads west on Main St, and then south on Broadway Ave, concluding near the Bartow Civic Center, at Mosaic Park. Line-Up: Line up begins at 2:00 PM, with the parade starting promptly at 4:30 PM.

Line up begins at 2:00 PM, with the parade starting promptly at 4:30 PM. Rules: Remember, no throwing candy from floats! Candy can be handed out by walkers aged 12 and up. Decorate your units in a family-friendly manner, and keep up with the flow to avoid gaps and ensure everyone’s safety.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

Rain or Shine: The event will go ahead no matter the weather, so come prepared.

The event will go ahead no matter the weather, so come prepared. Bathrooms: Available at the Bartow Civic Center; and port-a-johns around the park.

Available at the Bartow Civic Center; and port-a-johns around the park. Safety First: Stay hydrated and follow all parade rules to keep the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.

PARADE PARTICIPATION

There is a fee for entry: $25 for individuals, groups, and businesses, and $50 for politicians and political groups. Sponsorships are also available, first come, first served (and first in line!) Some exemptions apply, particularly for non-profits, government agencies, public schools, and churches. Be sure to check the guidelines for more details.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join us for a night of Halloween magic at the 81st Bartow Community Halloween Parade & Carnival!