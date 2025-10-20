Haines City Parks & Recreation Hosts Boogie and Boo Family Costume Bash

The Haines City Parks & Recreation team has been hard at work this month, preparing an exciting new event for the community — the Boogie and Boo Family Costume Bash! This free, family-friendly celebration will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Oakland Auditorium (915 Ave. E, Building C).

Families are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes and enjoy an evening full of music, refreshments, and festive fun. The event promises activities and entertainment for all ages, making it the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season together.

The Recreation staff can’t wait to welcome everyone for a night of dancing, laughter, and community spirit. Mark your calendars and get ready to boogie — it’s going to be a spooktacular time in Haines City!