Dr. Paul Bearer: Showing Horrible Old Movies, Telling Even More Horrible Puns

by James Coulter

If you watched local television in Central Florida over the past 50 years, you likely know Dr. Paul Bearer, the campy horror-host character who introduced cheesy horror flicks and groan-worthy puns.

Photo source DrPaulBearercom

Created in 1973 by actor Dick Bennick Sr., Dr. Paul Bearer hosted WTOG Tampa’s Creature Feature, presenting “horrible old movies” and telling even more horrible puns. Bennick continued the role until his passing in 1995, making Dr. Paul Bearer the longest-running horror host on American television.

With the blessing of Bennick’s widow, actor Richard Koon revived the character. He first performed the role as a tribute in 2009. Having grown up watching the original Dr. Paul Bearer, he was motivated by other fans who wanted to pass that nostalgia onto their children.

“I guess I was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I heard so many people saying, ‘Oh, the memories we had growing up. I wish my children could have those same memories.’ And [so] I dove into it [that role].”

Upon visiting a fan expo in Lakeland in 2015, he met with Butch Patrick (the actor who played Eddie Munster on The Munsters) and his producer. He would later receive an email from that producer offering to promote him.

Ten years later, Koon now plays the character as the host of the eponymous Dr. Paul Bearer’s Creature Feature on NOST (The Nostalgia Network) every Saturday at 9 PM.

Dr. Paul Bearer has made many guest appearances across Central Florida, especially right here in Polk County, appearing at events like Syfy Bartow and even alongside our very own honorable Sheriff Grady Judd.

Even though filming episodes can prove taxing, Koon loves coming up with clever wordplay. In fact, he loves his role so much, he even enjoys watching his own performances.

“I enjoy watching myself,” he said. “I have the gift of forgetting what I did, and when I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s funny!'”

Dr. Paul Bearer recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridgepodcast to discuss his decade-long career as the Master of Scare-emonies. Listen to the full episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-69-dr-paul-bearer