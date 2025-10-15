Kicking Goals, Crushing Grades: Bartow Soccer Star Balances 4.0 GPA with Leadership and Service

by James Coulter

Some student athletes are good on the field but not so much in class. Others are good in class but not as good on the field.

James Leverett, a 17-year-old senior at Bartow High School, balances soccer, school, and a wide range of extracurriculars, including hosting a LEGO club, participating in the judicial system, and even training service dogs.

Leverett began playing soccer at age 3. He had since developed into a versatile player who regularly competes in tournaments and leagues. He pushes himself to improve every season and has become a consistent goal scorer while able to fill multiple positions on the soccer field.

“As I’ve grown older, I’ve continued to push myself, striving for excellence both on and off the field,” Leverett said. “Throughout my youth, I’ve had the opportunity to play in numerous tournaments and leagues, honing my skills and developing a deep passion for the game.”

His soccer coach, Adrian Chavarria, who has been coaching for the past four years, attests to Leverett’s excellence. Never before had the coach seen a student who excels on the field and in the classroom.

“James is a very smart and athletic kid,” Chavarria said. “He can play any position I can put him in. He can score some goals. He has scored more goals each year he is with me. Just his character, how he carries himself. He is a good leader.”

Indeed, Leverett has been making the grade as well as making the goal. He currently maintains a 4.0 GPA, demonstrating his ability to balance both athletic and academic responsibilities.

In addition, Leverett has taken charge as a leader, both for his team and his many extracurricular activities. He has accumulated innumerable community service hours, being actively involved in Teen Court, hosting a LEGO Club through 4-H, and even participating in the ASA Dog Training program.

“As a lover of German Shepherds, I’ve had the pleasure of working with these intelligent and loyal animals, and I’ve gained valuable insights into the importance of patience, consistency, and positive reinforcement in training,” he said.

On the soccer field, Leverett takes the initiative by leading his fellow teammates. Not only does he desire to better himself, but to help others better themselves. His can-do, positive attitude helps him achieve that very goal.

“He is one of the first who practices,” Chavarria. “He is one of the last ones to leave. He just wants to be a better person than what he is now. He is a great person as is, but he is always wanting to do more. He does the most for the team, but he wants to do more.”

With graduation approaching, Leverett plans to play collegiate soccer and is considering a career as an FBI special agent. He attributes his achievements to the support of family, friends, and coaches, and looks forward to new challenges and opportunities.

“Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, and coaches who have encouraged me to pursue my passions and strive for excellence,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without them. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”