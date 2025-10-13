Davenport’s Annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween

Get Ready for Davenport’s Annual Trunk or Treat!

Davenport’s annual Trunk or Treat is rolling in for a night packed with community fun, laughter, and just the right amount of spooky! This free event is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween — whether you’re coming to enjoy candy, games, or to show off your best costume.

The evening will feature food, fun, games, and prizes for all ages, so bring the whole family and join in on the celebration. Be sure to dress to impress — the Costume Contest begins at 7 PM, with exciting prizes for some of the best and most creative looks!

Tom Fellows Community Center

207 North Blvd. W., Davenport, FL

October 31 | 6–9 PM

Don’t miss this night of festive fun, presented by the City of Davenport. For more information, contact Dustin at 863-588-1130 or [email protected].