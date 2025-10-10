Swiftie Bingo Night Hits the Library!

Calling all Taylor Swift fans! The Larry R. Jackson Branch Library invites Swifties of every era to join the fun on Monday, October 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a special Swiftie Bingo (Taylor’s Version) event.

Get ready to test your Swift knowledge and enjoy a night filled with music, laughter, and the chance to win fun prizes! Each guest will receive Taylor-themed bingo cards upon arrival—no registration needed, just bring your best “Style” and be there by 5:30 p.m. so you don’t miss a beat.

The event is open to all ages, making it the perfect outing for fans young and young at heart.

For more information, contact Cassie Walters-Shantal at (863) 834-4294 or email [email protected].

Location: Larry R. Jackson Branch Library, 1700 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland