ICE Arrests in Polk County Spark Debate and Concern in Haines City

Becky Cantu

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – The recent visit from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to Polk County, and more specifically to Haines City, has struck a personal chord with many in the city’s Hispanic community.

“I know a couple of neighbors who have been affected by ICE,” said Becky Cantu, a Hispanic Haines City resident. “Some of them have been here for more than 20 years. That’s what gets us.” She added that she knows of at least two people who applied for citizenship years ago but have yet to receive responses.

Cantu and several other Hispanic residents have expressed disappointment with City Commissioner Omar Arroyo, who is also Hispanic, saying they believe he should be more vocal about ICE’s actions.

Arroyo’s response, however, appears to be shaped by directives from both the White House and the Florida Governor’s Office, leaving him with limited room to act or comment on the arrests. Instead, he and his wife, Alejandra, have focused their efforts on community-based initiatives.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Arroyos have organized the 2nd Annual Hispanic Festival Celebration, which they hope will bring the community together. But Cantu and a small group of residents are calling for a boycott of the event.

“We want to make our voices heard,” Cantu said. “Even if Haines City leaders won’t help, we are going to stand together and provide for each other. That’s what we are doing with the boycott.”

Arroyo said he believes a boycott would hurt, rather than help, the Hispanic community. The festival features food, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts, and activities for children. All proceeds, after expenses, support the Hispanic Empowerment Foundation, a nonprofit the Arroyos founded to help students pursuing vocational education.

Last year, the Foundation awarded 11 scholarships totaling $15,000, including assistance for adults working toward their GEDs.

Still, Cantu said she believes Arroyo could do more. “There are things he could do, like outreach,” she said. “He could make statements about resources available to help our community, public transportation, food drives, financial assistance, things that aren’t government-related. He doesn’t even necessarily have to mention ICE.”

However, state law requires local law enforcement agencies to use their “best efforts” to support federal immigration enforcement. The Governor’s Office has publicly warned and investigated local officials who have resisted participation in ICE programs, suggesting that pushback could lead to removal from office.

“We want to stay informed. Can’t he at least let us know what’s going on?” Cantu said.

Over the past five months, ICE has arrested more than 6,000 people across Florida suspected of being in the country illegally. As of Oct. 6, the Polk County Jail listed 113 inmates on ICE holds, with 102 of them arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I love my country, and one of the things I respect most are the laws that keep our families safe,” Arroyo said. “I will never do anything to go against the law, and that’s exactly what they want me to do.”

Arroyo said that after the ICE incident, some of those who criticized him online have tried to distance themselves from their earlier comments. Several social media posts have included personal attacks on Arroyo and calls for a boycott of the festival.

Cantu emphasized that her group does not condone violence. She said they plan to gather peacefully near Lake Elsie before the celebration, register voters, and then march to the event at 3 p.m. After brief remarks, she said, the group will disperse.

Arroyo said he remains committed to serving the entire community. “I’m proud of where I come from,” he said, “but my job is to represent everyone and help make our entire community stronger together.”

He encourages everyone to attend the 2nd Annual Hispanic Festival Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. at Lake Eva Community Park in Haines City.