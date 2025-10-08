In Loving Memory of Ronald E. Hanson

Ronald E. Hanson

November 7th, 1936 – September 29th, 2025

Ronald E. Hanson, 88, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 7, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Earnest and Isabelle (Pizer) Hanson.

Ronald was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1956 to 1960, achieving the rank of IC3, and receiving an Honorable Discharge along with the Good Conduct Medal. Following his service, he dedicated more than 30 years to the construction industry as a builder. Later, he pursued his entrepreneurial spirit by owning and operating Kopper Popper, a gourmet popcorn shop where he created a wide variety of popcorn products. After years of hard work, he retired in 2000 and relocated to Haines City from Berlin Center, Ohio. Ronald was a faithful member of the First Church of God in Winter Haven, FL.

A man of many talents, Ronald loved music and enjoyed playing nearly any instrument, most often the violin, guitar, accordion, and organ. He cherished time spent with his family and friends and was known as a “jack of all trades,” always keeping himself busy with projects and repairs. Ronald also had a great passion for cars, especially attending the Kissimmee car shows. A true sports fan, he faithfully supported the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Isabelle Hanson; his son, Ronnie Hanson; and his siblings, Lois Maybray, Elaine Sherwood, Bob Hanson, and Don Hanson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 62 years, Edith Hanson; daughter, Rhonda Hanson of Uhrichsville, OH; son, Rick Hanson of Medina, OH; brother, Paul Hanson of Tallmadge, OH; four grandchildren, Steven, Faith, Hannah, and Katie; two great-grandchildren, Jensen and Grace; along with many special friends.

There are no services scheduled in Florida. His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s honor to the First Church of God, 3025 US-92, Winter Haven, FL 33881, or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Central Florida Chapter, 3319 Maguire Blvd, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32803