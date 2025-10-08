Four Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Pasco County Home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Tuesday evening crash in Pasco County left four people injured after a vehicle slammed into a home following a medical emergency, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:20 p.m. on October 7, a 46-year-old Holiday woman was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Riverlawn Court when she experienced a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle. The SUV veered off the roadway, striking a chain-link fence, a wooden fence, and then a swimming pool at a home located at 3226 Bahia Drive.

The vehicle became airborne after hitting the edge of the pool and crashed into the east side of the residence, coming to rest inside the home. Two women, ages 40 and 42, who were inside at the time, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital along with the driver and her 9-year-old passenger, who both sustained minor injuries.

Photos provided by FHP