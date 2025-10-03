Auburndale City Fest October 4th

The Auburndale City Fest is on Saturday, October 4, 2025! This exciting community celebration brings together Auburndale’s Market and Parks & Recreation for an evening filled with fun.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy live soul music, shop with over 40 local vendors, and let the kids take part in festive trick-or-treating.

The event is free to attend and offers a perfect opportunity to celebrate fall with friends and family.

Don’t miss this chance to support local businesses and enjoy a night of community spirit in downtown Auburndale.