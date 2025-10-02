Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve Offers Scenic Wildlife Experience in Haines City

Address: 8649 Lake Marion Creek Rd., Haines City

Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, managed by Polk County Parks & Recreation, is a hidden gem for bird lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. This natural preserve protects rare species, vital water resources, and diverse habitats while offering the public a chance to enjoy Florida’s wild beauty.

Photo source Polk County Parks Rec

Visitors can explore natural walkways winding through forests, marshes, scrub, and hammocks, making it an ideal spot for hiking and nature walks. Birdwatchers will be thrilled with the opportunity to observe more than 70 species, from songbirds to raptors, throughout the year. In addition to birds, wildlife sightings may include deer, turkey, and even the occasional feral hog.

Polk County Parks Rec

Whether you’re an avid birder, a photographer, or simply looking for a peaceful escape in nature, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve provides a tranquil setting to connect with the outdoors and appreciate Polk County’s rich natural heritage.