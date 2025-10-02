Disposal Event Oct 25 Bartow Senior High School

Polk County Solid Waste Division is hosting a disposal event from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Bartow Senior High School located at 1270 S Broadway Ave, Bartow, FL 33830, entrance will be from E. Georgia Street.

Acceptable materials include, but are not limited to:

Auto and Boat Batteries

Household Batteries

Fuel and Gas Cylinders

Filters, Used Oil and Antifreeze

Pesticides

Mercury and Fluorescent Lights

Flares

Paint

Used Cooking Oil

For more information, please contact Polk County Solid Waste Division at (863) 284-4319.