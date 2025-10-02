Polk County Solid Waste Division is hosting a disposal event from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Bartow Senior High School located at 1270 S Broadway Ave, Bartow, FL 33830, entrance will be from E. Georgia Street.
Acceptable materials include, but are not limited to:
Auto and Boat Batteries
Household Batteries
Fuel and Gas Cylinders
Filters, Used Oil and Antifreeze
Pesticides
Mercury and Fluorescent Lights
Flares
Paint
Used Cooking Oil
https://www.polk-county.net/events/household-hazardous-waste-march-disposal-event
For more information, please contact Polk County Solid Waste Division at (863) 284-4319.