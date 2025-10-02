Polk County Solid Waste Disposal Fees Increased

73.1 F
Allison
Polk County Government Florida:

New disposal rates have taken effect at the Polk County North Central Landfill and Transfer Station.

Under the new rate structure, garbage disposal fees will increase to $46 per ton. This will also apply to construction and demolition debris. Yard trash disposal will now be charged at $36.50 per ton. Additionally, all transactions will be subject to a minimum fee of $10.

These rate adjustments reflect the increasing operational costs and infrastructure maintenance requirements necessary to maintain high-quality waste management services for county residents and businesses.

The Polk County Solid Waste Division remains committed to providing efficient, environmentally responsible waste disposal services. These rate adjustments will support ongoing improvements to facilities and operations, ensuring that the county’s waste management needs continue to be met effectively.

